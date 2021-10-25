Brokers Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

