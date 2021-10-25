FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreased by KeyCorp

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $175.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

