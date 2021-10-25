AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,996 ($117.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,558.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.36 billion and a PE ratio of 43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

