Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.87.

SPCE stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

