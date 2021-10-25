Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTTR stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

