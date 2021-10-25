Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $588.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 32.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 49.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 253,640 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

