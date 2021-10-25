Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WCN opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

