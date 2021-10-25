Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Roche stock opened at $384.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.79 and its 200-day moving average is $367.56. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

