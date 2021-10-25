$437.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post sales of $437.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the lowest is $423.44 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $352.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

