NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Head to Head Survey

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Travelers Companies and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 2 4 5 0 2.27 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus price target of $161.91, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares The Travelers Companies and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10% NI 10.13% 9.37% 5.01%

Volatility & Risk

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Travelers Companies and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.25 $2.70 billion $10.48 15.49 NI $306.36 million 1.39 $40.39 million N/A N/A

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats NI on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

