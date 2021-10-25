Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB opened at $75.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.