Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $23.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $102 EPS for the current fiscal year and $108 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,772.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,593.17. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.