Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $252.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

