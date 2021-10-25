IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $304.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of IQV opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

