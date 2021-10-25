Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GSHD. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 453.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

