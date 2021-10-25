QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

QNST stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

