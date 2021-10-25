Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NBHC stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 204.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 41.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 71.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.