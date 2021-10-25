ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 31.38.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

