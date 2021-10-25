National Bankshares Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

TSE SSRM opened at C$20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.21. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$27.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

