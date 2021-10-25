TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$165.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.59.

TFII stock opened at C$146.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$58.27 and a 1-year high of C$146.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

