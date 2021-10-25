Tractor Supply Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

Shares of TSCO opened at $208.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

