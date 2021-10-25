National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cineplex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.78). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Shares of CGX opened at C$13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$851.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.79.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

