National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cineplex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.78). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million.
Shares of CGX opened at C$13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$851.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.79.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
