Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 95,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,148,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,921 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,961,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 251,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

