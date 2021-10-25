Highwoods Properties (HIW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.620-$3.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.62-3.73 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIW opened at $46.40 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

