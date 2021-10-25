Shutterstock (SSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $122.42 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

