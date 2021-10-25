Donegal Group (DGICA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.89 on Monday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $465.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

