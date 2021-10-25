ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

