Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

