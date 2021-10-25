Raymond James Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $96.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

