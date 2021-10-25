Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of SVNLY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

