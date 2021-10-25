Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.00.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.