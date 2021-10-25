Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $52.56 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,832,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.