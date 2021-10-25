Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.71.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $185.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $164.71. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.