Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Biotricity stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biotricity will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biotricity news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $53,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $83,607 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotricity stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

