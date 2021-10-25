Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.91 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 130.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $1,861,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

