Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

D opened at $77.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

