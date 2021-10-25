Brokers Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

OXY opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $34.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

