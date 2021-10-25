Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $31,814,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,389,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 64.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

