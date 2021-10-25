Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.