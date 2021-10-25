Contrasting General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) & SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of General American Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of General American Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General American Investors and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than General American Investors.

Volatility and Risk

General American Investors has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General American Investors and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General American Investors N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72%

Dividends

General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General American Investors and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.92 $13.92 million $1.27 12.36

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than General American Investors.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats General American Investors on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities. The Company invests in various sectors, such as aerospace/defense, building and real estate, communications and information services, computer software and systems, consumer products and services, environmental control, finance and insurance, health care/pharmaceuticals and machinery and equipment.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

