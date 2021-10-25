CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Head-To-Head Survey

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CDW and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $192.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.38%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Onion Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDW and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.43 $788.50 million $6.55 29.23 Onion Global $584.01 million 1.37 $32.13 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDW beats Onion Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

