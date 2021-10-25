Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 24.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

