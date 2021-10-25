CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $33.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in CSX by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 73,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in CSX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

