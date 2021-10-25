Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOVO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

SOVO opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

