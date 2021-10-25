Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hub Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.04.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

