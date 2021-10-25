Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.650-$3.750 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masco stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

