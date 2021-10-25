EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

