EzFill Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 25th (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill’s (NASDAQ:EZFL) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. EzFill had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During EzFill’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EZFL opened at $2.91 on Monday. EzFill has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.49.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

