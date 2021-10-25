Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.16 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

