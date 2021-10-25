HHG Capital Corp’s (NASDAQ:HHGCU) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 1st

HHG Capital’s (NASDAQ:HHGCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 1st. HHG Capital had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHGCU opened at $10.24 on Monday. HHG Capital has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

